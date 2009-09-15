Microsoft Uses Bing To Force Silverlight Down Your Throat

Synergy!

Microsoft’s new Bing tool, “visual search,” requires that you download and install Microsoft’s Silverlight 3 plugin.

Instead of developing a second version of the tool for Flash, which dominates the animation/video plugin market by a wide margin, or pushing new Web standards, Microsoft has decided to force its own proprietary software. No surprise. This will likely result in lower adoption of “visual search,” but probably a more efficient development process.

And more Silverlight-based features appear to be coming soon to Bing.

“BING 2.0 terrific !! watch out guys ! bing + silverlight in maps = amazing!! goodbye google,” one Microsoft employee tweeted last week.

