Microsoft quietly released a powerful new version of its laptop

Microsoft The Surface Book.

Microsoft has quietly released two new, and more powerful, versions of the Surface Book and Surface Pro.

The old high-end Book and Pro models have been relegated to second place, after Microsoft added a new 1TB (1,000GB) SSD, an updated sixth generation Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM option.

The new models are available in the US and Canada. The Book costs $3,199 (£2,200) and the Pro costs $2,699 (£1,800).

An equivalent MacBook Pro model — with a 1TB SSD, the same CPU, and 16GB of RAM — costs $2,699 (£1,800).

Both Surface models have long battery lives and are light, making them easy to transport. Apple has previously been the king of the powerful yet light ultra-portable market, but it seems Microsoft wants some of the pie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.