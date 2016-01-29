Microsoft released a software update for its laptop -- but didn't fix the big problems with it

Microsoft A man works on his Surface Book.

Microsoft has released an update for the Surface Book and Surface Pro but failed to fix many of the issues users have had with the laptop and tablet, according to a blog post from Paul Thurrot.

Thurrot, one of the most well-respected Microsoft bloggers, recently coined the term “Surfacegate” for the issues facing Surface users, which include faulty screens, poor software performance, and a recall of chargers because they pose a fire risk.

“Microsoft has maintained complete radio silence on the rampant reliability issues that dog Surface Book and Surface Pro 4,” Thurrot wrote.

The new update doesn’t fix these issues, however. According to a Microsoft blog post, the update fixes a battery issue, a Wi-Fi issue, improves the detection of the Surface keyboard, and improve the stability of the graphics on a small number of Book laptops.

“Today, Microsoft has finally delivered something — anything — for beleaguered Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 users who are happy to accept even a partial fix for the many issues they are seeing,” Thurrot writes.

“And this does appear to be a partial fix: There’s no hint that any of this will fix the single biggest issue, which is related to the new power management states that come from Skylake,” he continued.

The power management issue means the Surface loses a lot of battery during sleep, when it should lose none.

Other Surface users took to Twitter to complain that the software update did not fix many of the issues they have with the Surface.

Microsoft released a new, high-end version of the Surface Book and Pro recently and recently published a blog post entitled “Surfacing the Facts” which, as Thurrot notes, “has to do with the already-explained Surface/NFL incident from last weekend,” rather than addressing the issues users face.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to ask when the issues will be fixed. We will update the post when we hear back.

