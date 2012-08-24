Microsoft Unveils New Logo—Here's A History Of The Design's Evolution

After 25 years, Microsoft has ditched the Italics and unveiled a brand new logo.
Considering that Steve Ballmer dubbed the anticipated launch of Windows 8 Microsoft’s “dawning of the rebirth,” a new logo seems appropriate for the occasion.
Microsoft general manager, Jeff Hansen, told The Seattle Times that it “signal[s] the heritage but also signal[s] the future — a newness and freshness.”
In honour of the unveiling, we put together a history of Microsoft’s evolving logo: The good, the bad, and the bizarrely “groovy.” (Hey, it was the ’70s).
According to Neatorama, Bill Gates and Paul Allen made this logo themselves using BASIC, a computer language program, in less than a day.
Osterman (right) even made buttons for the occasion.
Unfortunately his effort didn't convince the bigwigs to keep the blibbet.
'I miss the blibbet :) Somehow, it reminds me of Herbie (or any other VW bug)--cute and friendly :),' Osterman wrote on his blog.
According to March 1987's edition of Consumer Reseller News Magazine, 'The new logo, in Helvetica italic typeface, has a slash between the o and s to emphasise the 'soft' part of the name and convey motion and speed.'
Some say the slash made it look like a Pacman.
Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela even cut a red ribbon in the new logo's honour at a Microsoft Store in Boston.
According to Microsoft's blog, 'The logo has two components: the logotype and the symbol. For the logotype, we are using the Segoe font which is the same font we use in our products as well as our marketing communications. The symbol is important in a world of digital motion. The symbol's squares of colour are intended to express the company's diverse portfolio of products.'
