Microsoft Unveils New Logo—Here's A History Of The Design's Evolution

After 25 years, Microsoft has ditched the Italics and unveiled a brand new logo.



Considering that Steve Ballmer dubbed the anticipated launch of Windows 8 Microsoft’s “dawning of the rebirth,” a new logo seems appropriate for the occasion.

Microsoft general manager, Jeff Hansen, told The Seattle Times that it “signal[s] the heritage but also signal[s] the future — a newness and freshness.”

In honour of the unveiling, we put together a history of Microsoft’s evolving logo: The good, the bad, and the bizarrely “groovy.” (Hey, it was the ’70s).

