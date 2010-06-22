Microsoft Twitter Stunt Raises $100,000 For Gulf Coast Clean-up

Around 8 P.M. on Monday night, Microsoft updated its Twitter account @bing with the following status:



“Retweet this & @Bing will donate $10 to @CNN‘s Gulf Telethon up to $100K. More at http://bit.ly/howtodonate. #BingforGulf“

According to TweetMeme, that tweet has since been retweeted just under 40,000 times.

This kind of stunt is a classic “cause marketing” scheme. The first of its kind was a promotion Marriot Hotels put on in the 1970s in support of March of Dimes.

A site called the Casue Marketing Forum – dedicated to “helping businesses and nonprofits succeed together” – put together this list of cause-related marketing campaigns that boosted company profits:

Coca-Cola: In 1997, Coca-Cola donated 15 cents to Mothers Against Drunk Driving for every case of Coca-Cola bought during a 6-week promotion in more than 400 Wal-Mart stores. Coke sales in these stores increased 490% during the promotion.

TUMS: In 2003, through its “TUMS Helps Put Out More Fires Than You Think” campaign, TUMS pledged to donate 10 cents to the First Responder Institute for every bottle of TUMS sold. In addition to donating $238,000 to the Institute, which in turn funded 60 fire departments throughout the United States, TUMS saw a 30% increase in the number of displays shipped to stores and a 16% increase in sales volume.

American Express: In 1983, after American Express pledged to donate a penny to the restoration of the Statue of Liberty for every transaction made by its cardholders, use of American Express cards increased by 28% and new users increased by 17%.

After partnering with the hunger-fighting organisation Share Our Strength in the Charge Against Hunger campaign, according to a 1996 Harvard Business Review article, “American Express found that as a result of the program, transactions with the card have increased and more merchants now accept the card. Furthermore, cardholders have expressed strong support for the Charge Against Hunger and greater satisfaction with American Express, and thousands of the company’s employees have volunteered their time to fight hunger.”

McDonald’s: In 1994, McDonald’s sold a CD featuring Garth Brooks, Elton John, and Tina Turner to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. In addition to raising $9 million for the cause, the promotion increased restaurant sales by 5%.

Persil: Beginning in 2001, Persil, Great Britain’s leading laundry detergent, paired with Comic Relief, a nonprofit organisation founded by comedians to use humour to fight poverty and injustice. During the period in which Persil created an on-pack promotion, Persil sales increased 13% over the previous 12 weeks and 19% over the same period the previous year. Its market share also increased 3% during the promotion, compared to the 12 weeks preceding the campaign.

Briggs & Stratton: In 2002, Briggs & Stratton worked with the National Wildlife Federation to educate the public on the importance of lawn mower maintenance in cutting pollution emissions. After sponsoring a website, www.tuneupmonth.com, that included information on lawn mower tune-ups, tips for reducing pollution and energy inefficiency, and educational information, the company saw a tripling of tune-up kit sales.

Calphalon Corporation: The Calphalon Corporation co-branded several of its poorly-selling pans with the Share Our Strength name and logo and donated $5 to the nonprofit for every such pan sold. Sales of these pans increased 250%.

Bayer Aspirin: Bayer Aspirin partnered with the American Stroke Association (ASA) to create the American Stroke Challenge, an effort to raise money for the ASA and educate the public about strokes. During the May 2000 Challenge, Bayer sales increased 9% over the same month the previous year.

Dollar-Rent-A-Car: In 1993, Dollar-Rent-A-Car joined forces with the Special Olympics, donating $1 to the nonprofit for every car booked during the 6-week campaign. Bookings by travel agents increased 25% during the promotion.

Visa: In 1997, Visa ran a campaign with the childhood literacy organisation Reading Is Fundamental, basing the size of the contribution to the nonprofit on the number of Visa transactions during November and December. Compared to the same period in 1996, Visa sales increased 17% during the promotion.

Ansett Australia: In 1998, airline Ansett Australia partnered with the World Wide Fund For Nature (formerly the World Wildlife Fund) to promote awareness of both organisations. From the program’s launch in March until the end of April, consumer awareness of Ansett Australia’s international destinations increased from 20% to 25% and international ticket sales increased 50% over the same period the previous year, when similarly discounted fares were offered.

Evian Natural Spring Water: Evian supported Share Our Strength through the “Quench Hunger” program, donating proceeds from sales of cases of 1-liter glass bottles to the nonprofit. Case sales of this product increased 20% during the promotion.

BT Group: BT Group, a major British telecommunications services company, offered a donation to ChildLine, a 24-hour helpline in the UK for children in danger, for every customer who signed up for its voicemail service. Sign-ups increased 25% during the promotion, and BT saw a direct mail response rate three times the normal rate.

