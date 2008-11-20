Microsoft Tweaks Zune Subscription Plan, Too: Still Won't Help (MSFT)

Music download subscriptions aren’t the problem with the Zune, but you can’t say Microsoft isn’t trying:



Reuters: Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Thursday announced a new music subscription plan for owners of its Zune players, which would allow them to keep 10 tracks per month and add them to their permanent collection.

The Zune Pass subscription service currently gives consumers on-demand access to millions of tracks for $14.99 per month.

Effective Thursday, the software company’s modified subscription plan would allow owners of Zune to keep 10 tracks per month, which has an estimated value of $10. The users can also add those tracks to their permanent collection.

The company said agreements have been signed with the big four music labels — EMI Music, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group — and also with a few independent distributors.

