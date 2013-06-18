Microsoft Is Making Its Version Of Siri A Faster, Better Listener

Stefan Weitz, head of Bing

In the quest to make speech recognition tech faster and more accurate, Microsoft researchers traveled inside the human brain, so to speak.



Microsoft has built a tech called “deep neural networks” which processes speech in a similar way as the human brain does. Over the past few weeks, it’s been quietly rolling out the new tech to Windows Phone users in the U.S.

“We’re trying to actually replicate how the brain listens to and interprets speech,” Stefan Weitz, director of Microsoft Bing, says in a video released Monday.

The new tech will make it easier for people to use voice to create text messages and do Web searches, similar to the tech called Siri available to iPhone users.

Microsoft says the new tech is 15 per cent more accurate than the previous Windows Phone speech recognition, and can generate texts and search strings faster. This, in turn, lets Bing return search results twice as fast as it did before.

“You get better results back from the speech recognizer, and you get it faster,” Michael Tjalve, senior program manager in Microsoft’s speech technology group, says in the video.

