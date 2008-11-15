Microsoft Trusts Zune Ads To 'I'm A PC' Agency

Microsoft (MSFT) must be pleased with its “I’m A PC” ads: It’s giving Crispin Porter + Bogusky, the ad agency that created them — and those Seinfeld-Gates ads — more work. Specifically, it’s hoping Crispin can give its Zune MP3 player account some zing, Ad Age reports.



They probably can’t do much worse than the last few shops who’ve tried to advertise the Zune: TNS says Microsoft put $41 million behind its U.S. Zune account last year and $18 million in the first half of this year. Yet Apple’s (AAPL) iPod continues to dominate the MP3 player industry.

See Also:

Microsoft Runs Out Of Celebrities, Crowdsources Latest Commercial

Microsoft Memo: DO NOT PAY ATTENTION TO APPLE

Seinfeld Microsoft Ads Everyone Hates Not So Bad, After All

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.