SCANDAL: Microsoft Trains Windows Sales People To Bash Linux

Ready for your faux scandal of the week?



The Open Source community is up in arms after learning that Microsoft (MSFT) provides Best Buy (BBY) with training materials to teach its sales people how to sell customers on the advantages of Windows 7 over Linux.

See the “controversial” slides for yourself →

Reports Daily Finance:

Microsoft (MFST) is indoctrinating” Best Buy (BBY) workers to sell its highly anticipated Windows 7 operating system using outright lies about the performance of open-source competitor Linux, according to Linux experts and at least one Best Buy employee who has seen the alleged Microsoft training slides.

“Linux does not support many common applications and online services like iTunes, Zune, Quicken, Photoshop, and Office 2007,” asserts one slide in the now-leaked Microsoft ExpertZone training module designed for Best Buy employees preparing to sell Windows 7, which will be released in October. Another slide calls the statement “Linux is safer than Windows,” a “myth.”

One Linux enthusiast called the slides in question “corporate disinformation from Redmond and the Madison Ave. advertising executives.”

Said another: “It’s just lies and indoctrination.”

Reached to comment on the controversy — really, it’s a big deal in Linux circles — Microsoft didn’t bother to deny that it provided Best Buy training materials.

From a statement:

“Microsoft works with its partners to help them prepare to sell our products in a competitive marketplace. This deck, which is just one of many reference materials we provide our retail partners, was specifically developed to show sales professionals the important differences between Linux computers and Windows computers, so they are well equipped to help customers purchase a PC that gives them the experience they expect.”

We’re with Microsoft on this one. It’s smart to train sales people how to sell the products they’re selling.

