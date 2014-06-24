Microsoft Will Pay You To Trade In Your MacBook Air For A Surface Pro 3

Microsoft isn’t messing around when it comes to promoting the Surface Pro 3.

The company is offering $US650 in store credit when you trade in certain MacBook Air models and purchase a Surface Pro 3 between June 20 and July 31. The Airs need to be in working condition, of course, but Microsoft didn’t indicate which models are eligible.

The Surface Pro 3 costs between $US799 and $US1,949, depending on the configuration you choose.

The move makes sense, since Microsoft has been touting the Surface as a laptop replacement. At the product launch last month, Panos Panay, the corporate vice president of Surface, vowed the Surface could offer everything Apple’s ultrathin notebook could provide and more.

There are definite similarities between the two devices. But in his review, Business Insider editor Steve Kovach remained unconvinced that the tablet would, in fact, replace your laptop.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has offered some dough when you replace your current device with one of its machines. Back in January, it ran a promotion offering $US100 off the Xbox One if you promised to “ditch your PS3.”

