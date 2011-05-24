Microsoft Touts The Rich Video Of Windows Phone 7

With Microsoft’s new alliance with Nokia, there is an expectation that the market for Windows Phone 7 will grow substantially, passing the Apple iOS phones by 2015, according to a recent Gatner report.



Like all smart phones, video will be a key part of the offering and Microsoft believes it has a truly interactive platform with Silverlight, its rich multi-media platform which is in the new devices.

We spoke earlier this month to David Sayed, Marketing Manager for the Microsoft Media unit. We caught him at the Streaming Media East conference.

Andy Plesser, Managing Editor





