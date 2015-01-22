Microsoft Will Include A Touch-Friendly Version Of Office With Windows 10 Phone, Small Tablets

Julie Bort

Microsoft on Wednesday showed off new features that will be included in Windows 10, its next version of Windows.

One of the big things Microsoft will offer is the long-awaited touch version of Office for Windows. It will be included as part of Windows Phone as well as small Windows 10 tablets

Microsoft showed off a version of Word running on its phone. It uses the familiar “Ribbon” commands:

Windows 10 Universal Apps

It showed a version of PowerPoint. You can project the presentation from your phone or tablet to a big screen.

Windows 10

Microsoft also showed off Outlook, its calendar and email app. These look the same as the PC version and will integrate with them.

Windows 10 Calendar

There’s also a new Photo app and the “People” app, which manages contacts.

Microsoft is calling Office for Windows 10 an example of Microsoft’s new “Universal Apps” meaning that they look and work the same on any Windows 10 device you use.

