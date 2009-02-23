Microsoft To The Laid Off: Please Send Back Part Of Your Severance

What a screw-up.



In a letter this weekend, Microsoft (MSFT) is telling some of its laid off employees it overpaid their severance. Won’t they please write out a check payable to “Microsoft Corporation” and send some of it back?

Hardly an endorsement of the Microsoft Dynamics Human Resources Managament Software.

The memo, via TechCrunch:

msletter



