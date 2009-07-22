Microsoft To Shut Down YouTube Wannabe Soapbox

Microsoft (MSFT) will close down its user-generated video content site Soapbox, PaidContent reports.



Last week, CNET reported the company’s plans to scale back on Soapbox and turn it into a forum for bloggers and citizen journalists.

Microsoft says it will now add functionality to the MSN Video site to help bloggers and citizen journalists upload content.

Microsoft started Soapbox in 2006, but the service never saw the success that YouTube did. Microsoft CVP Erik Jorgensen told PaidContent that Soapbox accounted for only 5% of all streams on MSN Video. MSN Video has 88 million unique users and delivers 480 million video streams each month, says CNET.

The move is likely a part of Microsoft’s planned redesign of the MSN page, with greater emphasis on news, sports, finance, lifestyle and entertainment offerings. The theory behind the redesign is to only focus on areas where Microsoft can be No. 1 or 2.

Image: Mike Abundo

