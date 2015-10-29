Microsoft is going to kill one of my favourite apps of all time

Sunrise, the calendar app owned by Microsoft, is one of my favourite productivity apps of all time.

It’s nearly perfect. It syncs with both my personal and work Gmail calendars. It syncs with all my contacts and makes it easy to see who I’m meeting with and where. It has a gorgeous and intuitive design. I’d be lost without it.

But Microsoft is killing it.

On Thursday, the company told Business Insider that Sunrise’s features will be rolled into the mobile version of Outlook over the next few months. Once the transition is complete, Microsoft will kill the separate Sunset app.

It’s not a total loss, though. Outlook also happens to be the best email app you can get. No wonder why both Outlook and Sunrise are on Tech Insider’s list of the 100 best apps in the world.

So, instead of two apps, I’ll be using just one. It also helps that Sunset’s developer is leading the design on the Outlook app, so I feel pretty confident that I’ll be happy with the product as it evolves.

But it does alienate those who don’t want to use Outlook as their email app.

There are a lot of great options for email apps these days. I think Outlook is the best, but there are plenty who prefer Mailbox, Gmail, Inbox, or even the built-in email app that comes with your phone. Those people won’t get to enjoy Sunrise soon.

