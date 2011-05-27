Microsoft To Show Tablet Software Next Week

A supposed screenshot of the touch-based UI for Internet Explorer in Windows 8.

Photo: Rafael Rivera

Microsoft Windows chief Steve Sinofsky will show Microsoft’s upcoming tablet software at the AllThingsDigital D:9 conference next week, according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg (no link because its on the Bloomberg terminal).We speculated that Sinofsky would show the tablet version of Windows 8 when his appearance was announced earlier this week, but Bloomberg has confirmed it with three separate sources, the report says.



The demo will show Windows 8 tablets running on hardware with an Nvidia Tegra chip. Microsoft OEM chief Steve Guggenheimer will also show similar demos at a show in Taiwan next week.

Microsoft has previously said that Windows is being ported to the ARM processors used in most smartphones and tablets and some screenshots of what look to be a new touch interface have leaked, but this will be the first official set of demos.

Earlier this week, Steve Ballmer said that Windows 8 would come out next year, but the company backtracked from that statement.

