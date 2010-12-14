Microsoft To Show Off Windows 7 Tablets In January...Again

Apparently Microsoft is starting to feel the heat about its lack of response to the iPad: according to a report in the New York Times, CEO Steve Ballmer will demonstrate new slate PCs at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.



But the slates from Dell and Samsung aren’t going to be running a new operating system or an upscaled version of Microsoft’s new (and pretty good) Windows Phone 7 smartphone platform.

Instead, they’ll be running Windows 7. That’s the same OS that was on the tablet PC from HP that Ballmer demonstrated last year.

The report suggests that these devices will be convertible–meaning they’ll boast both a keyboard mode and a touchscreen mode, like Dell’s ill-received Duo. Unlike the Duo, however, there will be some sort of new interface that appears layered on top of the normal Windows interface when users hold the screen in landscape mode.

In other words, Microsoft hasn’t had time to create a new tablet OS, so it’s trying to spruce up Windows 7 by adding some sort of skin on top of it. This will probably be as awful as it sounds, although internal sources say that Microsoft has made a real effort to be more like Apple when it comes to user interface.

This report matches the thinking of Directions on Microsoft analyst Michael Cherry*, who recently speculated that Microsoft would release an interim update to Windows 7 for tablets. The reason: Microsoft can’t move too soon with Windows 8 or corporations will stop upgrading from XP to 7 and just wait for the new OS.

Cherry said that Microsoft’s best response to the dilemma is to “do an interim Windows 7 tablet release that integrates Microsoft touch technologies and takes advantage of any power management and battery life improvements from the new generation of Intel processors.”

The Times report also said that Ballmer may show off a tablet running Windows 8, the next version of Microsoft’s operating system. If so, it’ll be a surprise: sources within the company have said that Microsoft won’t be ready to begin showing off Windows 8 until the last quarter of its fiscal year, which starts in April 2011.

*Disclosure: I worked at Directions prior to SAI and Michael is a former colleague. He’s also usually right.

