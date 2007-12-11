Microsoft (MSFT) To Serve Ads For CNBC.com

One tiny victory for Microsoft in the online ad wars. It’s replaced DoubleClick (soon to be Google’s DoubleClick, of course) as CNBC.com’s ad partner. NBC U and Microsoft, of course, have deep ties: they are 50-50 venture partners in MSNBC.com (but no longer in the MSNBC network itself).

But while that partnership has helped make NBC News a player on the web, it hasn’t done anything for CNBC, which self-reports a mere 2.6 million unique visitors a month to CNBC.com, a year after launch. By comparison, Jim Cramer’s TheStreet.com which reports 6.3m uniques.

CNBC has by far the wealthiest TV audience in cable ($83,000/y median income), an audience it would greatly like to better exploit on the Web. Release after the jump.

Microsoft and CNBC Join Forces on Advertising Syndication

CNBC audience provides increasingly strategic opportunities for advertisers.



REDMOND, Wash., and ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., — Dec. 10, 2007 — Microsoft Corp. and CNBC today announced a strategic alliance in which the two companies will collaborate to bring relevant advertising to the more than 2.6 million unique monthly visitors to CNBC.com. Microsoft will be the exclusive third-party provider of display and contextual advertising for CNBC.com and its global audience.

“CNBC.com has a tremendous, high-quality audience that advertisers are eager to reach, and we’re delighted to be providing our advertising technology and sales resources to such a widely respected organisation,” said Steve Berkowitz, senior vice president of the Online Services Group at Microsoft. “The addition of CNBC to our syndicated advertising partner sites will help the advertisers that work with Microsoft reach an even broader set of users in this highly strategic audience segment.”

Advanced technology from Microsoft will help connect advertisers with CNBC.com users in more relevant, innovative ways through a combination of graphical ad placements and automated text-based advertisements targeted to content. Over time, the technology will enable the anonymous aggregation of user behaviour

“CNBC and Microsoft share a commitment to providing global customised advertising solutions to all our customers, and we are confident that this alliance will help us deliver on that commitment for the long term,” said Mark Hoffman, president of CNBC. “CNBC’s world-class customer service team and global sales force combined with Microsoft’s innovative advertising and sales teams will provide the most relevant and useful advertising to our highly educated and affluent visitors.”

The companies expect to begin execution of the agreement immediately with contextual advertising appearing later this month. Execution on display advertising will begin in March 2008.

