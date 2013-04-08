Microsoft To Reveal New Xbox Details In May

Microsoft originally planned to unveil details about a new Xbox console this month, but we’ve learned from The Verge that the announcement has been pushed back to May.



Reports suggest an event will take place May 21st instead of the originally planned date of April 24th.

Next month’s event won’t reveal too much about the next-generation console, instead it will just focus on the very first details. Microsoft is planning on a full reveal at the E3 gaming conference in June.

There have been rumours suggesting the next generation Xbox will require an always on internet connection and feature completely redesigned hardware.

Earlier this year we also found some rumoured hardware specs that give us a better idea of what we can expect from the next-Xbox:

Blu-Ray player

WiFi and Ethernet for connecting to the Internet and playing games online

8 GB of RAM

USB 3.0 ports for accessories

HDMI port that works with 3D TVs and ultra high-resolution “4K” TVs

Hard drive for game saves, music, videos, downloadable games, etc.

Built-in Kinect sensor for motion-controlled gaming

