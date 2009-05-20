Microsoft Set To Reveal New Search Engine Flop

Dan Frommer

Microsoft (MSFT) will show off the latest edition of its new search engine next week at the WSJ’s D7 show.

WSJ: Microsoft, as previously reported, has been testing its new search engine for weeks with Microsoft employees. Company executives have said the new search engine — which carries the code name Kumo — is designed to help users more easily find relevant results to online searches. The company is planning a major advertising campaign to promote the new search engine.

If Microsoft ends up doing a search deal with Yahoo (YHOO), this could all be for nothing. But either way, Microsoft needs help if it ever wants to be competitive in search. It represented 8.2% of the search market last month, down from 8.3% a year ago, according to comScore.

