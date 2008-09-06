Microsoft To Put “Gurus” In Big-Box Stores (MSFT)

Have a question about Windows Vista at Best Buy? Need to know which mouse to buy at Circuit City? Maybe one of Microsoft’s new “gurus” will be there to help.



Microsoft (MSFT) said today that it will put specially trained staffers in 155 U.S. stores by the end of the year to answer questions and demo Microsoft products.

We like this idea – especially because the “gurus” won’t be paid on commission. We hope that means they won’t hound you to try to make a sale — and will focus on customer service. Indeed, a Microsoft exec tells the AP the staffers will be assessed on customer satisfaction and their “ability to translate the technology to a language consumers feel comfortable with.”

Apple (AAPL) has a similar plan: CFO Peter Oppenheimer said Wednesday that as part of Apple’s rollout into 600 Best Buy (BBY) stores, it plans to have “Apple-badged” experts in about half of those locations.

See Also:

Seinfeld’s First Microsoft Commercial: Not Funny

Microsoft Hires Seinfeld To Make It Cool. But Is Seinfeld Cool?

Microsoft Launches Last-Ditch Attempt To Persuade World That Vista Doesn’t Suck

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.