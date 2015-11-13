Microsoft could be looking to open its first UK store

Microsoft Microsoft’s New York City Store opened in October.

Microsoft could be looking to open its first UK-based retail store, The Register reports. The company recently opened stores in New York City and Sydney, Australia.

The company is said to be talking to property investment companies and retailers. The store would follow the “store-within-a-store” model, whereby a larger retail space leases a smaller section to another company.

The store-within-a-store model is popular in America with department stores such as Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus leasing space to Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Armani, and others. John Lewis also uses the model in the UK.

Apple has also used a pop-up store in London to sell gadgets. It launched a small retail outlet inside Selfridges in London to promote the Apple Watch when it went on sale in April.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft for comment on the rumours and will update the post when we hear back.

