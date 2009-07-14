Microsoft To Offer Free Office Software

Microsoft will offer Office software free over the web, Reuters reports.



It’ll be just like Google Docs.

Microsoft (MSFT) will make available a word processor, spreadsheet, presentation software and a note-taking program that will be similar to the MS Office suite.

The move is a gamble.

With an operating profit of $9.3 billion after Microsoft’s first three quarters this fiscal year, MS Office is the company’s most profitable business, and free versions of the software will definitely affect sales.

Microsoft is taking the risk:

Because it feels compelled to respond to Google (GOOG), which keeps improving Google Docs.

It will be able to push Office-online traffic through Microsoft Bing.

