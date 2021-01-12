Microsoft says it's halting all political donations until after it assesses the 'implications of last week's events'

Microsoft said it will not make political donations as it assess the “implications of last week’s events” following a siege of the US Capitol.

After a violent, pro-Trump mob stormed into the US Capitol building, other firms like Facebook and JPMorgan said they would halt all political donations.

“The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Insider.

Less than a week after a right-wing mob stormed the US Capitol, Microsoft announced a suspension of political donations for at least one fiscal quarter.

“Microsoft’s political action committee decided last Friday that it will not make any political donations until after it assesses the implications of last week’s events,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. “The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees.”

Microsoft follows other big firms that said they would modify political spending after a mob broke into the House and Senate chambers to stop Congress from certifying president-elect Joe Biden’s election. The violence resulted in at least five deaths and dozens of arrests.

Facebook halted all political donations for at least three months, Axios reported on Monday. JP Morgan and Citibank previously announced they would stop political donations as well.



Marriott, Morgan Stanley, and Dow cut off funding for all Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying Biden’s election.

Microsoft recently donated an undisclosed amount to Biden’s January 20 inauguration ceremony, according to the president-elect’s team. A Microsoft spokesperson did not comment on whether it would still donate to Biden’s inauguration.

