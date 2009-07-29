Microsoft To Go On A "Diet" To Cut Costs

Preethi Dumpala
fatcat

  • Twitter homepage redesign is all about search, streaming trends [NYT]
  • Sprint Nextel posts Q2 loss of $384 million [WSJ]
  • 3 in 5 social network users still use MySpace [VentureBeat]
  • Microsoft to go on a permanent “diet regime” to cut costs [Bloomberg]
  • Time Warner profit falls 34% [NYT]
  • Verizon’s app store to launch in Q4 ’09 [CNET]
  • Hollywood tries to stop Pirate Bay [WSJ]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

online sai-us