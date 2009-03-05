Microsoft To Enterprise: Please Consider Windows 7

Microsoft (MSFT) is taking fears that corporate customers might skip Windows 7, just like they overwhelmingly skipped Windows Vista, seriously.



In a post today on Microsoft’s Windows blog, the company lays out its case that 7 offers powerful ROI for enterprise users. Highlights from the pitch:

New features like the ability to encrypt portable hard drives and easily prevent users from installing unapproved applications.

The company touts its improved communication with corporate IT departments on schedules, upcoming features, and feedback.

Microsoft says improved security and a streamlined mass deployment process lowers IT costs

We’re still not sure how well Windows 7 will go over, it’s simply lousy timing for Microsoft they’re asking customers to undertake an expensive and largely optional upgrade at a time IT budgets are under deep pressure. That the Office 14 team is on its own agenda and will continue to support Windows XP can’t help things. But we’ll give credit where its due: The Windows 7 team is making the best case to the enterprise it can.

