Report Says Microsoft Is About To Drop The Price Of Its Entry-Level Surface Tablet By $150

The Surface RT tablet.

Microsoft plans to cut the starting price of its Surface RT tablet to $349.99 from $499.99, according to Tom Warren of The Verge.



Warren is consistently accurate with Microsoft news, so we’re pretty confident this report is true.

The Surface RT is Microsoft’s first tablet. It runs a special version of Windows called Windows RT, which is a lightweight operating system designed for tablets powered by ARM processors. ARM processors are the same kind of processors the iPad and most Android tablets use. They’re good for tablets because they’re cheaper than regular PC processors and use less power.

Warren reports that the Surface RT price cuts could happen next week.

The 32 GB model Surface RT will cost $349.99 and the 64 GB model will cost $449.99. You’ll still have to pay an extra $100 if you want the optional keyboard cover.

There’s no word on whether or not the Surface Pro, a more expensive model that’s powered by the full version Windows 8 and can run older Windows apps, will get a price cut too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.