Microsoft To Debut "Zune Phone" At CES? (MSFT)

We’ve all seen the rumours of that Microsoft (MSFT) would build a “Zune phone” before, but the latest version has a date and a place: Jan. 7, during Steve Ballmer’s keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Barron’s: Trip Chowdhry, of Global Equities Research, today asserts that the company will unveil a new device combining the features of the company’s Zune music player and its Danger Sidekick handhelds, combined with what he describes as “some motion enhancement features” using an accelerometer, like the Apple (AAPL) iPhone.

The timeframe is in line with a previous report from CNBC about a Zune/Sidekick phone, being built under the codename “Pink.”

The argument against Microsoft making their own mobile phone: Microsoft’s current mobile offerings involve dozens of partners, and Microsoft might alienate them by making their own phone. But as we pointed out last month, Windows Mobile licence revenue is couch lint for Microsoft. So anything’s fair game.

See Also:

Why Microsoft Should Make Its Own Phone: Windows Mobile Revenue Stinks

Where Is Microsoft’s Smartphone? Everywhere, Says Redmond

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.