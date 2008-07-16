Microsoft to Congress: But Google Will Have Outrageous 90% Market Share!

Microsoft counsel Brad Smith tries to keep a straight face while scaring the bejesus out of Congress at the Google-Yahoo search deal hearings in Washington:



Brad Smith delivered a scathing assessment of the tie-up, saying it would crimp competition and give Google “unprecedented” control of the gateway to the Internet.

“If search is the gateway to the Internet, and most believe that it is, this deal will put Google in a position to own that gateway and the information that flows through it,” Smith told the Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee hearing.

“Never before in the history of advertising has one company been in the position to control prices on up to 90 per cent of advertising in a single medium. Not in television, not in radio, not in publishing. It should not happen on the Internet.”

90% share? Almost sounds like he’s talking about the PC software business.

