Microsoft is finally making the software on its phone as good as the camera

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft is going to add more options to the camera app on Windows, according to a report from All About Windows Phone.

Current Windows phones come with camera software that was made by Nokia, the company Microsoft acquired for $7.2 billion (£5 billion) in late 2014, and has been adopted, and slightly modified, to work with the new Lumia devices.

However, this created a “sub-optimal” experience, according to long-time Microsoft blogger Paul Thurrot, and the company is now working to fix that.

The camera app includes a feature called Rich Capture which, when turned on, analyses photos and selects the best settings for capturing the shot.

However, this comes at the cost of control over how the photo is shot, which is not ideal on the 41-megapixel Lumia 1020 or other high-quality Lumia handsets.

Microsoft is toning this down in an upcoming update, according to ex-Nokia imaging chief Juha Alakarhu who said Force HDR, a new way of selecting the quality of the photo, “is coming.” Alakarhu did not specify a date, however.

