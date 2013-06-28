Soon You'll Be Able To Watch Live TV From Time Warner Cable Through Your Xbox

The Xbox One console.

Microsoft announced



a major deal with Time Warner Cable, bringing 300 live channels to the Xbox 360.Xbox 360 users must be both an Xbox Live Gold Member and a Time Warner Cable subscriber to be able to use the app.

Gold members who also have a TWC subscription will be able to download the free app, sign in, and watch popular live TV channels such as CNN, Comedy Central, and AMC through their Xbox console.

Xbox has long attempted to bridge the gap between home entertainment and video game consoles, a focus that has led them to market their new Xbox One console as an all-in-one device.

The Time Warner Cable app will be available for the Xbox 360 in the following months. It will join Xbox’s portfolio of over 120 voice-controlled Kinect apps.

