MICROSOFT: The iPad Mini Is An Overpriced Toy

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Windows boss Steven Sinofsky took a shot at Apple’s new iPad mini.Ina Fried reports Sinofsky was bragging about Windows 8 laptops that only cost $279, but are fully functional laptops.



He compared to the iPad mini saying, “Here we are talking about 7-inch recreational tablets for $329.”

In other words, the iPad mini is nothing but an overpriced toy.

What would Apple say to this? Well, last night CEO Tim Cook took a shot at Microsoft’s Surface tablet saying it refused to make the hard choices and tried to be all things to all people.

His analogy: “I supposed you could design a car that flies and floats, but it wouldn’t do those things very well.”

