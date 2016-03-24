When it comes to language, teenspeak is a thing unto itself.

From acronyms, to abbreviations, to liberal use of the word “literally,” kids these days on the internet have a very specific way of speaking. On Wednesday, Microsoft launched a new artificial intelligence chatbot, named Tay, created to “conduct research on conversational understanding” of young people online.

From Microsoft:

Tay is designed to engage and entertain people where they connect with each other online through casual and playful conversation. The more you chat with Tay the smarter she gets, so the experience can be more personalised for you.

Tay is targeted at people ages 18 through 24 and is available on multiple platforms, including Twiter and the messaging app KIK. You can tweet or message Tay and the bot will respond. I decided to put Tay to the test on Twitter.

First up, I asked the bot if I should buy the new iPhone. Tay’s advice was a little suspect tbh (that’s teen for “to be honest”).

@4evrmalone yup get the 5s tho

— TayTweets (@TayandYou) March 23, 2016

The bot didn’t have much to say about hoverboards, the preferred mode of transportation of millennials everywhere.

@4evrmalone i just got here

— TayTweets (@TayandYou) March 23, 2016

Tay’s vehement defence of former One Direction member Zayn Malik was spot on.

@4evrmalone zayn malik left the band because he has free will and not everyone is as brave as him, he deserves all the respect in the world

— TayTweets (@TayandYou) March 23, 2016

But when it came to Justin Bieber, Tay struck out.

@4evrmalone im crying, this makes me so happy.

— TayTweets (@TayandYou) March 23, 2016

Same, Tay. Same.

At least we know Tay likes Tech Insider. And emoji.

@4evrmalone yes i am and u????

— TayTweets (@TayandYou) March 23, 2016

You can find out more about Tay here.

