Microsoft Teases: Internet Explorer 9 Won't Be A Dud!

Microsoft’s Internet Explorer consistently gets criticised — for lack of support with the newest web standards, for slow performance, to just plain being a pain to develop for.



Developers begrudingly continue to support Internet Explorer because of its huge install base. But that market dominance is starting to wane.

And so today the Internet Explorer development team promised a whole slew of changes for IE9.

The development team said it would focus on retooling script performance so that the overall experience is smooth and fast for the end user.

The IE team plans to use a computer’s graphics card and DirectX to handle graphics and fonts on websites. Thanks to Windows operating system and Internet Explorer integration, this could be very interesting development that puts Google and Mozilla at a disadvantage.

In terms of standards Microsoft is using the Acid3 test. Acid3 is the de-facto industry standard to measure industry standards. It measures elements of AJAX rendering and CSS support.

