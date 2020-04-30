Microsoft Teams now has 75 million daily active users, adding 31 million in just over a month

Chesnot/Getty Images

Microsoft Teams now has 75 million daily active users, CEO Satya Nadella said on the company’s earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

This comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to operate remotely, and has boosted the demand for Microsoft’s products that enable communication and collaboration.

The new milestone comes a little more than a month after Microsoft said Teams had 44 million daily active users.

Microsoft has been adding new features to Teams in recent weeks amid all of this growth, as it steps up its push to beat out competitors in the space like Slack and Zoom.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to operate remotely, and has boosted the demand for Microsoft’s products that enable comminication and collaboration. It also highlights the rapid growth of the tool: On March 18, Microsoft said Teams had hit 44 million daily active users. That was itself up from the 32 million daily active users Teams had just the week before that.

“As COVID-19 impacts every aspect of our work and life, we’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” Nadella said on the call. He touted Microsoft Teams as the only tool that combines meetings, calls, chat and collaboration in one place, given that it integrates with the rest of the Office 365 cloud suite.

Indeed, Teams is part of the broader Microsoft 365 bundle of productivity tools offered by the company, meaning that customers of one are customers of the other, and have merely to turn it on to start using it.

Microsoft also said it plans to release a consumer version of Teams later this year as part of a revamped bundle of its Office 365 tools for consumers, to try and capture that market as well.

This comes as the landscape for video conferencing and communication have become increasingly competitive, as people’s personal and professional lives rely on tools like Microsoft Teams to stay connected.

Zoom, in particular, has seen its prominence rise amid the pandemic, with 200 million daily active users at last count. The company confused the issue when, in a recent blog post, it said that it had 300 million daily active users – but then later amended it to say that the number referred only to the number of Zoom meeting participants. Zoom has yet to comment on the matter, first spotted by The Verge.

Microsoft, for its part, says that it had 200 million meeting participants in a day this month. The distinction between the two metrics is that “daily meeting participants” count across multiple meetings: If you take five Zoom or Teams meetings in a day, then you’re counted five times.

Slack, which offers a competing chat app, has seen a boost recently as well, but has not released a new daily active user number since October when it said it had 12 million. On March 25, Slack did say it added 9,000 new paid customers about halfway through its current quarter.

On the call, Nadella highlighted that healthcare and educational institutions using Teams, saying in healthcare there were more than 34 million Teams meetings in the past month and that over 183,000 educational institutions are using the tool.

He highlighted a few large customers who are using Teams including the NFL, which used it for its draft and Accenture which is the first organisation to surpass 500,000 users on Teams.

“More broadly, we continue to see momentum with organisations across Microsoft 365,” Nadella said.

