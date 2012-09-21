Microsoft Is Accused Of Legally Avoiding Paying Billions In Taxes By The Senate

Photo: Dell Official / Flickr

Microsoft is being accused of avoiding paying billions in taxes by the Senate, Bloomberg reports.However, Microsoft hasn’t done anything illegal, according to the report.



Here’s a part of Bloomberg’s report which is not yet online:

A U.S. Senate committee memo said Microsoft Corp. used aggressive international tax maneuvers to avoid billions of dollars in taxes over the past three years.

The report, released in advance of a 2 p.m. hearing in Washington today, said Microsoft used transactions with subsidiaries in Puerto Rico, Ireland, Singapore and Bermuda to save at least $6.5 billion in taxes. In 2008, Hewlett-Packard Co. created a series of short-term internal loans that allowed the company to tap its offshore cash for domestic operations without paying taxes, according to the report.

Senator Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat and chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, didn’t accuse the companies of acting illegally.

“These loopholes and abuses exact a tremendous cost,” Levin told reporters at a briefing today. “What these gimmicks do is shift the burden of taxes onto citizens and business who don’t use armies of lawyers and accountants.”

And here’s a statement from Microsoft:

Microsoft has a complex business and we must comply with the complicated tax code of the United States, resulting in an exceedingly complex tax structure. That is why we’ve advocated for reforms to simplify the US tax code and make it more competitive with the rest of the world.



One of the business imperatives faced by Microsoft and many US-based businesses today is that we must operate in foreign markets in order to compete and succeed as a company. Foreign revenue growth helps support the growth of our U.S. operations, creating additional U.S. jobs and supporting an economic ripple effect that leads to greater growth in local communities. Our foreign growth has allowed Microsoft to increase our footprint in the U.S.



According to a recent study of Microsoft’s economic impact, we increased our employment by 13.2 per cent in the United States from 2007 and 2009. Through our employment, compensation, and purchases of U.S. goods and services, Microsoft’s operations supported roughly 462,000 U.S. jobs. In Washington State specifically, Microsoft has been the single largest contributor to economic growth since 1990; our impact on the state accounted for 32.4 per cent of the total gain in state employment.

To compete and grow, we operate a global business that requires us to operate in foreign markets. In conducting our business at home and abroad, we abide by U.S. and foreign tax laws. That is not to say that the rules cannot be improved–to the contrary, we believe they can and should be. US international tax rules are outdated and not competitive with the tax systems of our major trading partners. We believe the US should reform its tax rules to support the ability of worldwide American businesses to compete in global markets and invest in the US.

