Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) started targeting its “Laptop Hunters” buy-a-PC ad campaign to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. Now it’s targeting iPhones with a campaign for its new search engine, Bing.



We also suspect Microsoft will start buying mobile ad network AdMob’s new search box ad unit for iPhone Web pages and apps when it’s available next month.

