Microsoft Grabs Wii Man for Xbox 360

Microsoft (MSFT) just gave former Nintendo exec David Gosen a good gig: Heading up marketing for the Xbox 360 in Europe. What’s good about the job? A head start: While Nintendo’s Wii rules the roost in the U.S., in Europe, Microsoft’s machine had an edge on all of its rivals throughout last year — and it’s likely to get bigger, given the big rise in sales a week after their recent European price cut.



