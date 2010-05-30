Microsoft Talking To Apple About Being A Search Option On The iPhone, Not Google Replacement

Correcting yet another too-early rumour, sources tell BoomTown that–as has been previously reported many times in many places–Microsoft and Apple are in long-term talks about adding the Bing search service as a prominent option on the iPhone and not as a replacement of Google.



Currently, Google (GOOG) is the default search on the popular mobile device, although you can easily go into its settings and switch the search option to Yahoo (YHOO). Few consumers do, though.

