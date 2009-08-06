Microsoft Takes Over Office.com For Google Docs Killer

Thank goodness: We won’t have to go to office.live.bing.msn.com for Microsoft’s (MSFT) online edition of its Office suite. The company has taken over Office.com as of August 4, according to its Whois data.



That doesn’t solve the financial problem Microsoft will have to figure out as Office apps move online. The company’s business division — mostly Office — represented one-third of Microsoft’s sales last fiscal year and 60% of its operating income.

Google’s online office product — Google Docs — is one of the many ways Google is trying to kill Microsoft. Click here to see more.

Via I Started Something via Mary Jo Foley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.