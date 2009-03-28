Microsoft Takes Its "We're Cheaper!" Ads To The NY Times

Another Microsoft (MSFT) ad touting how Windows-based PCs are cheaper than Macs surfaced on the front page of nytimes.com this morning.



It’s a strike on traditional Apple (AAPL) turf. Apple often uses the New York Times as a place for its own new media advertising campaigns.

The ads, live as of this posting, feature two Las Vegas-style slot machines. On the left, a Mac with a few worthless items like “rock” or “paper clip.” On the right, a Windows-based PC with “365 lattes” or a “Night In the Club.”

It’s a smart play for Microsoft: It’s computers are cheaper, a big part of the reason Windows computers have recently been slaughtering the Mac in sales growth.

