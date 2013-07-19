Weak Sales Of Microsoft's Surface RT Tablet Force It To Take A $900 Million Writedown

Earlier this week Microsoft slashed the price of the Surface RT to $350, down from the original price of $499.



As a result of that price cut, the company is taking a $900 million charge, which is equal to a loss of $0.07 per share.

The charge reflects the new market value of the Surface RTs that are in Microsoft’s inventory, the company’s IR boss, Chris Suh explained to us over the phone.

He said Microsoft believes this new price point will help it start selling Surface RTs. He says Microsoft remains “100% committed” to the Surface business.

More to come, we’re updating this one as we go since it’s a breaking news story…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.