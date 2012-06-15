Microsoft Trumpets Privacy, Plans Web Office, Deplores Monopolism, Etc.

Microsoft continues to employ every means necessary in its fight against Google. For example, the Redmond giant has magnanimously announced that, in light of consumer concerns about privacy, it will no longer keep search data for more than 18 months (as if the public has any clue that such data is stored for even 18 seconds). Next, the company is promising to roll out web-access features for its Office products “within a year.” (Apparently, the getting-serious-about-Google initiative doesn’t include a sense of urgency). Lastly, the sudden concern in Washington about the Google-DoubleClick is reportedly largely the result of fierce Microsoft lobbying. Reuters. FT.



