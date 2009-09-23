Microsoft Tablet Seems Cool, But Let's See It First

Microsoft’s “Courier” tablet project looks pretty neat — at least, the movie of an artist’s conceptual rendering of what the prototype tablet could be, looks pretty neat.
But that’s all it is — a movie.
Let’s see:
- If it ever sees daylight.
- What its competitors look like when it (ever) ships.
- What it’ll be able to do.
- What apps it’ll run.
- How much it’ll cost. ($1,000? More?)
- How well the stylus works.
- How well handwriting recognition works.
- How much it’ll weigh.
- How fast the mobile Internet connection costs, and how well it works.
- How the screen will perform in sunlight.
- How the screens handle smudge marks, scratching, being pressed up onto each other. Will they shatter if you accidentally close the book with pen between the screens?
- How long the battery lasts.
- How hot it gets on your lap.
- If it can connect to the computer we use. (Mac or PC.)
- Etc.
In other words, it’s nice to get excited about a drawing of a fantasy product. We’d all love a cheap, digital booklet that takes pictures and loads maps super-fast over the Internet.
But let’s not lose touch with reality — and Microsoft’s history in the gadget industry. When’s the last time Redmond actually made something that works like this? What’s changed that might make this a reality now?
See Also: Microsoft’s Secret Plans To Kill Apple Revealed
Don’t Miss: Microsoft’s Mobile Strategy Is A Mess
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.