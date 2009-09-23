Microsoft Tablet Seems Cool, But Let's See It First

Dan Frommer

Microsoft’s “Courier” tablet project looks pretty neat — at least, the movie of an artist’s conceptual rendering of what the prototype tablet could be, looks pretty neat.

But that’s all it is — a movie.

Let’s see:

  • If it ever sees daylight.
  • What its competitors look like when it (ever) ships.
  • What it’ll be able to do.
  • What apps it’ll run.
  • How much it’ll cost. ($1,000? More?)
  • How well the stylus works.
  • How well handwriting recognition works.
  • How much it’ll weigh.
  • How fast the mobile Internet connection costs, and how well it works.
  • How the screen will perform in sunlight.
  • How the screens handle smudge marks, scratching, being pressed up onto each other. Will they shatter if you accidentally close the book with pen between the screens?
  • How long the battery lasts.
  • How hot it gets on your lap.
  • If it can connect to the computer we use. (Mac or PC.)
  • Etc.

In other words, it’s nice to get excited about a drawing of a fantasy product. We’d all love a cheap, digital booklet that takes pictures and loads maps super-fast over the Internet.

But let’s not lose touch with reality — and Microsoft’s history in the gadget industry. When’s the last time Redmond actually made something that works like this? What’s changed that might make this a reality now?

See Also: Microsoft’s Secret Plans To Kill Apple Revealed
Don’t Miss: Microsoft’s Mobile Strategy Is A Mess

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.