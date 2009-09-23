Microsoft Tablet Seems Cool, But Let's See It First

Microsoft’s “Courier” tablet project looks pretty neat — at least, the movie of an artist’s conceptual rendering of what the prototype tablet could be, looks pretty neat.



But that’s all it is — a movie.

Let’s see:

If it ever sees daylight.

What its competitors look like when it (ever) ships.

What it’ll be able to do.

What apps it’ll run.

How much it’ll cost. ($1,000? More?)

How well the stylus works.

How well handwriting recognition works.

How much it’ll weigh.

How fast the mobile Internet connection costs, and how well it works.

How the screen will perform in sunlight.

How the screens handle smudge marks, scratching, being pressed up onto each other. Will they shatter if you accidentally close the book with pen between the screens?

How long the battery lasts.

How hot it gets on your lap.

If it can connect to the computer we use. (Mac or PC.)

Etc.

In other words, it’s nice to get excited about a drawing of a fantasy product. We’d all love a cheap, digital booklet that takes pictures and loads maps super-fast over the Internet.

But let’s not lose touch with reality — and Microsoft’s history in the gadget industry. When’s the last time Redmond actually made something that works like this? What’s changed that might make this a reality now?

