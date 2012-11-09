Why Everyone Suddenly LOVES Microsoft

The Windows 8 launch ad

Photo: Microsoft / YouTube

The recent launch of Windows 8, the Surface tablet, and Bing’s new advertising campaign are most likely the causes of Microsoft’s recent surge in positive consumer perception. The company is at its highest perception level with shoppers in 21 months.The company has bombarded the airwaves with trendy dubstep-themed ads for both Surface and Windows 8 recently. Historically, Microsoft is known for its rather staid, square advertising. In the last six months, it’s marketing has looked a lot sexier.



This month alone, Bing reached a two-year perception high, Windows reached its highest perception since October 2009, and Microsoft tablet owners gave the company its highest mark of the year.

YouGov BrandIndex’s Buzz score provides consumer perception data by asking 5,000 customers a day “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

