Microsoft Is Giving People $100 Coupons For Standing In Line For The Surface

People have a tradition of lining up for new Apple products at its iconic retail stores.Microsoft has a bad case of Apple envy, opening up its own retail stores and now, with the Friday release of the Surface tablet, its own hardware, too.



Now it wants Apple-like lines at its stores, promising a $100 worth of free music to the first 100 people who line up at each of its stores tomorrow, the Seattle Times reports.

There’s one small problem: The Surface already comes with free music. The product being given away, Xbox Music Pass, is a premium subscription with extra features, like downloads and unlimited skipping.

That may dent the line-standers’ enthusiasm.

