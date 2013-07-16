Report: Microsoft Working On Smartwatch Made Out Of 'Translucent aluminium'

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Like just about everyone else with a soldering gun, Microsoft is working on its own wearable smartwatch computer.



The Verge has some more details on the device, following a report from AmongTech.

It now looks like Microsoft’s Surface team, the same people who make the Surface tablet, is in charge of the new smartwatch.

Beyond that, details are pretty scarce.

Both reports say Microsoft is working on interchangeable colourful bands for the so-called Surface watch. It will also be made from a special kind of “translucent aluminium” called oxynitride aluminium.

