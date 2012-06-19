Microsoft's Big Announcement Today Could Be For A 'Xbox Surface' Tablet

The rumours keep swirling ahead of Microsoft’s big tablet announcement later today.



The latest comes from the blog Shifted2U. They discovered a leaked Microsoft document supposedly details a 7-inch tablet called “Xbox Surface.”

As the name implies, the tablet will work as a controller of sorts for the Xbox 360. It’s also possible the tablet will be part of Microsoft’s “SmartGlass” product that turns just about any smartphone or tablet into a controller for the Xbox 360.

It’s a bit odd that the spec sheet lists the tablet as having a 250 GB spinning hard drive. Almost all tablets today use solid state drives that help keep the devices thin, light, and fast.

Of course, nothing is set in stone until we hear from Microsoft. The company’s announcement begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, so check back here for live coverage.

Click here to see everything we know about Windows 8 so far.

In the meantime, here’s the leaked document from Shifted2U:

Photo: Shifted2U

