FIRST PHOTOS: Here's Microsoft's New Tablet 'Surface'

Microsoft just unveiled its first tablet called Surface.Surface will run Windows 8 and Windows RT. (Windows RT is the tablet-only version if Windows 8 designed to compete with the iPad.)



No word on pricing or release date yet, but we’re expecting to learn more this fall.

In the meantime, check out the photos below.

The new tablet is crucial to the survival of Microsoft, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow explains:

