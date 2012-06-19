FIRST PHOTOS: Here's Microsoft's New Tablet 'Surface'

Steve Kovach
microsoft surface tablet

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft just unveiled its first tablet called Surface.Surface will run Windows 8 and Windows RT. (Windows RT is the tablet-only version if Windows 8 designed to compete with the iPad.)

No word on pricing or release date yet, but we’re expecting to learn more this fall.

In the meantime, check out the photos below.

Click here to check out Microsoft’s new tablet >

The new tablet is crucial to the survival of Microsoft, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow explains:

The keyboard cover flips out. It has a multitouch track pad too.

The kickstand is built in

Side view. The keyboard cover is very thin.

A view from the back.

It looks like there will be a variety of colours. Here's black.

Surface is a full PC crammed into a tablet.

The next few photos come from Microsoft's teaser video for surface. Let's take a look!

More on Surface...

Click here for a breakdown of all the most important features in Microsoft Surface >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.