US

Microsoft unveiled the Dial -- a whole new way to interact with your computer

Chris Snyder

Microsoft recently unveiled its new Surface Studio computer, which is designed with artists and creatives in mind. The company also introduced a new physical accessory that lets you quickly and easily access various digital tools, options and controls. Here’s a look at the innovative new gadget which will change the way you interact with your computer.

