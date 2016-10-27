Microsoft unveiled the Dial -- a whole new way to interact with your computer

Microsoft recently unveiled its new Surface Studio computer, which is designed with artists and creatives in mind. The company also introduced a new physical accessory that lets you quickly and easily access various digital tools, options and controls. Here’s a look at the innovative new gadget which will change the way you interact with your computer.

